‘Chinar Club continues to play a pivotal role in shaping lives of youth’

Baramulla, May 27: The General Officer Commanding (GoC) of 19 Infantry Division, Baramulla, Major General Rajesh Sethi on Saturday stated that the Chinar Club continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the lives of the youth, offering them diverse opportunities and making them self dependent.
He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the newly established cycling club at the Dagger Division Baramulla.
He said the efforts made by the Indian Army, in collaboration with ONGC CSR and an NGO in 2016 have proven fruitful, as these clubs have become transformative spaces for the aspiring youth.
The GoC 19 Infantry Division Baramulla praised the efforts of the Chinar 9 Club faculty and trainees and emphasized the vital role played by Chinar Club in providing opportunities to the youth.
"The initiative of the Chinar Club was started in 2016 through a collaboration between the Indian Army, ONGC CSR, and an NGO, with the objective of empowering and supporting the youth in earning a livelihood. The club offers training in various domains such as computers, retail, music, and more, enabling students to become self-reliant and financially independent," he said.
On the occasion, GoC presented a state-of-the-art cycle to a budding cyclist Adnan Bashir and urged fellow students to take full advantage of the newly inaugurated facility.
In his address, Major General Rajesh Sethi expressed his admiration for cycling as a magnificent sport that benefits both physical fitness and mental well-being.
He further highlighted the positive impact of adopting cycling as a habit, emphasizing its role in reducing pollution.
Speaking about the cycle rally and the cycling club, GoCemphasised the importance of cycling for maintaining good health.
Students enrolled in Chinar Club praised the Indian Army's efforts in organising the cycle rally and establishing the cycling club.
They highlighted that the club not only provides training in various domains but also keeps the youth away from drugs by engaging them in multidimensional activities.
"The clubs serve as platforms for talent development, offering training in domains such as hospitality, retail, computer science, and music," said a student.
The students said the Chinar 9 Jawan Club provides an alternative path for young minds to progress in life.
"One's academic performance doesn't define their worth in Chinar 9 Jawan Club. The Chinar Club has become instrumental in youth development programmes, offering sports activities and a multitude of opportunities for the youth to thrive and succeed," another student said.
The GoC 19 Infantry Division concluded the event by flagging off the cycle rally, comprising 18 cyclists, who embarked on the journey from Baramulla to Eco-Park (Khadniyar), spreading the message of an eco-friendly environment.