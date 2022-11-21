Chinar Premier League to start in Jammu

Srinagar: With the onset of the winter season in Kashmir, the Chinar Premier League cricket tournament is organised by Mehboob ul Alam Sports Club at Cricket Ground Country Inn Garoota Jammu.

In the event, 16 teams are participating from across Kashmir Division. The event is going to start on December 1. The teams have been divided into four pools of A to D.

Shabir Ahmad Shah, Manager of Mehboob Ul Alam Sports Club said that “We not only nourish the talent by taking part in different tournaments but we also organise the tournaments as well”.