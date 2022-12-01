Chinar Premium League begins

Srinagar: Chinar Premium League organised by Mehboob Ul Alam Sports club was inaugurated at Turf Surface of Country Inn Cricket Stadium Garoota Jammu.
As per the statement, Star XI Kakapora and Shining Star Pampore squared off in the first game of the day. After winning the toss, Star XI Kakapora decided to bat first. They set a target of 98 runs for the allowed 20 overs. In response, Shining Star Pampore chased down the total in the 16th over, winning the game. Asif Ramzan scored 35 runs for Shining Star Pampore, and Amir claimed 5 wickets. He was declared man of the match.
The second game of the day was played between Musman CC Bemina and MAAK Sikh Bagh.
“The management is hoping that cricket enthusiasts, players, members of the business community, representatives of the government, and others would find some time to visit the location in order to see an exciting match of cricket on a turf surface and cheer on the players,” the statement reads.