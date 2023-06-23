Choudhary’s fluent cricket commentary is winning hearts in Ganderbal

Kangan: With his excellent cricket commentary, young sports fan Ajju Choudhary is capturing the hearts of the public in Kangan, in the Ganderbal region of central Kashmir.

With his powerful and uplifting speech, he captivates everyone and draws them into the game. Currently, Ajju Choudhary provides commentary for local cricket competitions, many of which are run by the Kangan Cricket Board (KCB).

Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that Sanjay Banerjee, a well-known radio and television commentator, served as his inspiration for starting a commentary career.

“I used to listen to commentary of famous commentator Sanjay Banerjee on radio and it inspired me to go for this, adding that he loves to do commentary and equally receive the same love from listeners,” Choudhary said.

“I am grateful to the Kangan Cricket Board and its management particularly KCB president for encouraging me and giving me the opportunity for doing commentary on the matches organised by the board.”

He said that he currently does commentary for matches on a local sports portal namely JK Sports 24-hours besides his own social media page cricket Ajju Choudhary. He is hopeful that the concerned sports departments will support him in future.