Choudhary’s fluent cricket commentary is winning hearts in Ganderbal

Kangan: With his excellent cricket commentary, young sports fan Ajju Choudhary is capturing the hearts of the public in Kangan, in the Ganderbal region of central Kashmir.
With his powerful and uplifting speech, he captivates everyone and draws them into the game. Currently, Ajju Choudhary provides commentary for local cricket competitions, many of which are run by the Kangan Cricket Board (KCB).
Choudhary told Greater Kashmir that Sanjay Banerjee, a well-known radio and television commentator, served as his inspiration for starting a commentary career.
“I used to listen to commentary of famous commentator Sanjay Banerjee on radio and it inspired me to go for this, adding that he loves to do commentary and equally receive the same love from listeners,” Choudhary said.
“I am grateful to the Kangan Cricket Board and its management particularly KCB president for encouraging me and giving me the opportunity for doing commentary on the matches organised by the board.”
He said that he currently does commentary for matches on a local sports portal namely JK Sports 24-hours besides his own social media page cricket Ajju Choudhary. He is hopeful that the concerned sports departments will support him in future.
“If you love to watch cricket, you might know that the commentary during the game is equally important. It plays an indispensable role and is needed to grasp whatever is happening on the field,” said a local cricketer.
President Kangan Cricket Board Nisar Ahmed said that they always appreciate and encourage young talent in the area. “ Ajju Choudhary is a passionate sportsman who has been doing good in commentary and winning applause from the people for his extraordinary commentary skills and style.”
Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India. The craze is seen increasing across Jammu and Kashmir with the government, particularly the sports council as well as the youth services and sports department here with the collaboration of local sports bodies and NGOs’ are involving more youth towards the sports and providing the platform.