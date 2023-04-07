Churchill Brothers beat Real Kashmir to make Super Cup Group Stage

Manjeri, Apr 7: The remaining last spot in the Group Stages of the Super Cup was snatched away in style by Goa giants Churchill Brothers when they earned a resounding 6-0 victory over Real Kashmir at the Payyanad Stadium, here.
Liberian striker Ansumana Kromah was the star performer with four goals against his name.
While the ardent fans of the two teams would remember them engaging in highly spirited rivalry in the I-League only a few months ago, Thursday's knock-out encounter was a complete contradiction, with Churchill Bothers enjoying total control over the proceedings.
The competitive edge of the match was more or less finished off in the first half itself when the winners raced to a 3-0 lead before the referee blew for a breather. The scenario hardly changed in the second half, either, as the men from Srinagar could hardly put up a fightback to avoid further embarrassment.