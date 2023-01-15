CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 1: J&K bundled out for 78 against Punjab

Srinagar, Jan 15: J&K’s Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy match against Punjab got off to a terrible start on Sunday at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Mohali, when the team was bundled out for a pitiful total of 78 runs.
J&K scored 78 runs in the first inning of play. Punjab, the hosts, responded with a score of 144/2 after the first day of play. Punjab already has a 66-run advantage in the first inning.
Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, J&K got all out for 78 run total in 31.4 overs. Arya Thakur with 35 and Nasir Lone with 23 were the highest scorers for them. None among the rest of the J&K batters could reach the double-figure mark. For Punjab, Perit Dutta took a six-wicket haul while Aradhya Shukla took three. Abhinav Sharma took one.
In reply, Punjab were 144/2 in its first inning at the end of day play. Pukhraj Maan was batting on a brilliant 72 along with Jaskaranvir Singh on 12. Vishwa Pratap got out after scoring 45 while as Kunwarjeet Singh got out with a score of 12. Both the wickets were taken by Vishal Kumar for J&K.