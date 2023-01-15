CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 1: J&K bundled out for 78 against Punjab

J&K scored 78 runs in the first inning of play. Punjab, the hosts, responded with a score of 144/2 after the first day of play. Punjab already has a 66-run advantage in the first inning.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, J&K got all out for 78 run total in 31.4 overs. Arya Thakur with 35 and Nasir Lone with 23 were the highest scorers for them. None among the rest of the J&K batters could reach the double-figure mark. For Punjab, Perit Dutta took a six-wicket haul while Aradhya Shukla took three. Abhinav Sharma took one.