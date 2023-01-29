CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 1: Kanhaiya slams brilliant century to power J&K to 359/5

Srinagar, Jan 29: J&K wicketkeeper batter, Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored a brilliant unbeaten ton to help J&K post 359/5 at stumps on Day-1 against Mizoram in the ongoing U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy tournament at Nadiad, Mizoram on Sunday.
Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, J&K lost two wickets of Abid Hussain (22) and Kawal Preet Singh (0) early in the innings at 39 runs, before Arya Thakur (46) and skipper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (179*) took the score to 106 runs in 23.4 overs when Arya was dismissed.
Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Shubham Singh Pundir took the score to 212 runs before Shubham was dismissed at his individual score of 55 runs. Young prospect Dhruv Sharma (4) who made his debut fell cheaply before Yawer Hassan joined his skipper and took the score to 359/5 in 71 overs. Kanhaiya Wadhawan was at the crease on 179 runs off 209 balls, while Yawer was unbeaten on 37 runs off 61 balls with three boundaries.
For Mizoram, Tluanga and F Lalruatfella bagged 2 wickets each, while Nunfela claimed one wicket.