CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 3: J&K require 342 runs to win against Madhya Pradesh

At the end of the third day’s play, J&K were 22/0 and still required 342 runs to win the match. Earlier Madhya Pradesh declared their second inning on a total of 394/3. Having conceded the first innings lead of 31 runs, they set a target of 364 in front of J&K. Resuming from the overnight total of 68/2, Madhya Pradesh batting duo of Sumit Kushwah and Rishabh Chouhan formed a huge stand of 179 runs for the third wicket. Rishabh was the first and only wicket to fall during the day for Madhya Pradesh. In the first inning centurion Rishabh got out after scoring 87 runs. He got out to Nasir Lone.