CK Nayudu Trophy | Day 3: J&K require 342 runs to win against Madhya Pradesh
Srinagar, Jan 10: A superb batting display by Sumit Kushwah, Sagar Solanki and Rishab Chouhan has helped Madhya Pradesh to set a huge target of 364 for the win in front of J&K on the third day of the ongoing U-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament at MPCA Ground-1, Nimkheda, Jabalpur on Tuesday.
At the end of the third day’s play, J&K were 22/0 and still required 342 runs to win the match. Earlier Madhya Pradesh declared their second inning on a total of 394/3. Having conceded the first innings lead of 31 runs, they set a target of 364 in front of J&K. Resuming from the overnight total of 68/2, Madhya Pradesh batting duo of Sumit Kushwah and Rishabh Chouhan formed a huge stand of 179 runs for the third wicket. Rishabh was the first and only wicket to fall during the day for Madhya Pradesh. In the first inning centurion Rishabh got out after scoring 87 runs. He got out to Nasir Lone.
After that, Sumit and Sagar Solanki made J&K bowlers toil hard. The duo formed an unbeaten stand of 199 runs. Madhya Pradesh declared soon after Solanki completed his century. Sumit remained not out on 176 run knock from 300 balls. Solanki remained not out on 101 from 116 balls.