CK Nayudu Trophy | J&K beat Tripura

Srinagar, Apr 8: J&K registered a six-wicket win over Tripura on the final day of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament match at Karnail Singh Stadium Delhi on Friday.
J&K achieved the required target of 130 runs in the second inning for the loss of four wickets.
Earlier day's play resumed from an overnight total of J&K on 24 without any loss of wicket. They lost the first wicket at the score of 30, still requiring 100 runs to win. NipunVerma was the wicket to fall. After that J&K formed small but valuable partnerships to overhaul the target.
J&K got to target in 32.4 overs for the loss of four wickets. Henan Malik top-scored with 44 while MusaifAijaz remained unbeaten on 37. Arya Thakur scored 26. For Tripura SS Ghosh took two wickets.
Earlier J&K had earned the first inning lead in the match. Tripura had scored 279 run total in the first innings. Bikram Kumar Das with 112 run knock was the highest scorer for them. For J&K, AbidMushtaq and SahilLotra took four wickets each while Waseem Bashir and TaizeemTak one wicket each.
In reply, J&K had scored 300 runs in the first inning. Shivansh Sharma top-scored with 91.
In its second inning J&K bowlers bundled out Tripura for 151 run total. Bikram Kumar with 43 was the highest scorer for them. For J&K, Nasir Lone bowled brilliantly taking a four-wicket haul while TaizeemTak took three.
With this win, J&K finished its campaign in the tournament as they failed to qualify for the next round. In Elite group H, J&K finished in third place with seven points. Punjab finished at the top with 19 and West Bengal at second with nine points. Tripura finished last without any points.
In the earlier two matches, J&K had conceded first-innings points against Bengal while suffering an inning defeat against Punjab.