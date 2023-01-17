CK Nayudu Trophy | J&K suffer innings defeat against Punjab

Srinagar, Jan 17: J&K’s batting failed again in the second inning, as Punjab won by an inning and 130 runs in the Under-25 CK Nayudu Trophy match on Monday at PCA Ground, Mullanpur, Mohali.
It was total dominance by hosts Punjab as they outplayed J&K in both bowling & batting departments.
After conceding a big lead of 244 runs to Punjab, J&K was bundled out 114 runs in 41 overs in their second innings, thus losing the match by one inning and 130 runs on Day 2 today.
None of the J&K batters showed application or resistance against disciplined Punjab bowling. Nasir Lone (24), Arya Thakur (17), Shubham Singh Pundir (15) and Yawer Hassan (15) were the batters who crossed double figure mark.
For Punjab, Arjun Pappal was the pick of the bowlers, four while Prerit Dutta who captured six wickets in the first innings, again bagged three wickets. Aradhya Shukla & Aryaman Dhaliwal claimed one wicket each.
Earlier, resuming from an overnight score of 144/2, Punjab scored 322 runs in 104.2 overs in their first innings to gain a huge lead of 244 runs. Pukhraj Mann top scored with 90 runs off 175 balls while Sahil Arora contributed 70 runs off 109 balls. Vishwa Pratap Singh (45) and Gourav Choudhary (37) were the other major contributors.
For J&K, Vishal Kumar took six wickets while Nasir Lone bagged 2 wickets and Ranjot Singh claimed one. J&K in its first inning had got all out for 78 run total.