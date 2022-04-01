CK Nayudu Trophy | Punjab beat J&K by an inning and 27 runs

Srinagar, Apr 1: Punjab inflicted an inning and 27 run defeat on J&K in the match of the Col CK Nayudu tournament at ArunJaitley stadium Delhi on Friday.
After having declared their first inning on 690 for the loss of five wickets, Punjab bundled out J&K in the second inning for 343 run total to claim an inning win.
Earlier, J&K had scored 320 runs total in their first inning. MusaifAijaz with 112 runs was the highest scorer for them while SahilLotra scored 63.
In reply, Punjab piled up a huge total of 690 runs in their first inning. They declared their inning with the first inning lead of 370 runs. Sanvir Singh with 233 run knock was the highest scorer for them while Pukhraj Mann scored 182. NamanDhir scored an unbeaten 102.
In its second inning, J&K got all out for 343 runs total. ShubhamPundir scored 99 while Henan Malik 74 and MusaifAijaz 65. For Punjab, AryamanDhaliwal took a five-wicket haul.