Clever Dhoni is managing CSK, himself brilliantly in IPL 2023: Sanjay Manjrekar

New Delhi, Apr 30: Chennai Super Kings host Punjab Kings at Chepauk in the day game of IPL 2023 on Sunday. It will be the 999th game of the T20 league and the MS Dhoni-led side will be aiming to return to winning ways after facing a big defeat in Jaipur.
Punjab Kings also suffered a big defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring game at home in their previous encounter on captain Shikhar Dhawan’s return.
CSK’s biggest strength this season is the way their batters are firing and the way skipper MS Dhoni is leading them by optimising his resources to perfection.