Climbing dreams on a wheelchair with basketball

But it has not been an easy ride for this Ted X speaker, who decided to start playing the game in 2017. Though her parents were encouraging, there was no woman's team for the differently-abled in Kashmir at that time. Also, many people she met were pessimistic about what she could achieve. "I went to Delhi and joined their state team. We went on to play the Nationals. People around me thought that I would not be accepted because I was a hijab-wearing Kashmiri woman. On the contrary, I have always been welcomed extremely warmly wherever I went in the country. From officials to other team members, everyone was helpful. And yes, I played with the hijab, no one had a problem with that."



Although she received offered from teams from different states to join them, Inshah, currently pursuing a Master's in Social Work from Delhi University decided to come back to Kashmir in 2019 and make the J&K Wheelchair Basketball Women's team. "Some boys who played in the National team helped me connect to girls. Around 12 girls joined and now there are six. I am thankful to the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India which stood by me and held a camp here in 2019."