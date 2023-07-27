Cluster-level Inter-School Kabaddi Tournament begins in Sopore

Sopore: A cluster-Level Inter-school Kabaddi tournament in memory of Late Muhammad Subhan Janwari (a legendary sportsperson of Sopore) was kick-started today at Subhana stadium here
The tournament was organised by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore in collaboration with Wular Foundation, in which 11 high schools under a cluster headed by Principal Government Boys Higher Secondary Institute Mushtaq Ahmad participated.
On the occasion, ZEO Sopore was the chief guest. The event was attended by various senior sports personalities of Sopore town including the chairman Wular Foundation Khursheed Ahmad Hakeem who was present during the inaugural match.
The inaugural match of the tournament was played between M.E.T Higher secondary school Sopore and Welkin educational trust Sopore, in this match both the teams played a defensive game, however, Welkin School won the match by a margin of 17 points, and the final score was 46-29 points.
Principal Mushtaq Sopori in his address said that sports has the potential to shape young minds by inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship and discipline. He said that sports develop the aptitude for fitness among our youth besides keeping them away from wrong and hazardous activities.