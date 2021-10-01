College of Education organises run

Srinagar, Oct 1: In connection with commemoration of 75 years of Indian Independence and Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, NSS Unit 1 in collaboration with the Department of Physical Education of the college organized a Fit India Run.
The run was flagged off by the Chief Guest Himayun Kaisar, Former Director Radio Kashmir Srinagar in presence of Principal of the College, Prof. Dr. Ruhi Kanth and staff of college. The run began from Nishat Garden Gate upto 5 km through Foreshore Road. Around 50 students from the college participated in the event.