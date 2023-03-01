College of Physical Education Skiing course concludes

Srinagar: The Skiing course conducted by the Government College of Physical Education Ganderbal for its students concluded at Gulmarg on Wednesday.
In the course conducted in collaboration with the Department of Youth Services and Sports saw 100 trainees in both male and female sections participating.
The course started on February 17 and the training of basic, intermediate and advanced level course was imparted to trainees.
The trainees were examined under the supervision of the ski experts Shabir Ahmad Wani and Qadeer Ahmad.
Director YS&S said the training programme has sent his greetings to all the trainees of B.P.Ed and M.P.Ed for completing the progression under his lively leadership.
Shabir Ahmad Wani, Ex-Assistant Director YSS and former International Skier was the chief guest of the occasion.
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Assistant Professor praised Dr Hartej Singh, Principal of the college under whose chairmanship the course was positively organised.