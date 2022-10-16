Commissioner Disabilities interacts with wheelchair women's basketball team at Shadipora sports facility

Srinagar, Oct 15: The Commissioner Disabilities J&K, Iqbal Lone on Saturday visited Multipurpose Indoor Hall at Shadipora where wheelchair women’s basketball team is undergoing training jointly hosted by Voluntary Medicare Society and J & K sports council.
As per an official handout, Commissioner Disabilities interacted with all the wheelchair bound basketball players who have been selected from different states of India by WBFI to be finally selected as national team to represent India as international women’s basketball team. Lone had a word of encouragement for the players and coaches.
Earlier the Commissioner visited the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) Campus at Bemina where he took stock of all the units of VMS including sports facility and interacted with professionals and beneficiaries.
He appreciated the rehabilitation activities being undertaken by VMS in the field of Disability Sector and assured full support and cooperation from the government.