Complete registration within 2 days: JKFA to District units

Srinagar: J&K Football Association has asked its District Football and Zonal units to complete the registration process within the next two days.

"All DFAs, and ZFAs who have not yet collected the registration forms should do so within the next two days at Bakshi Stadium. It is imperative that all DFAs, ZFAs collect the registration forms within the specified time frame to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process," the JKFA statement said.

"We also request all DFAs, ZFAs to register their associate clubs at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) through the CRS CMS portal. This registration process is crucial for the growth and development of football in our region, as it allows us to maintain accurate records and provide the necessary support to our clubs," it said.