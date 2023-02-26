‘Comprehensive sports programme for J&K Govt employees framed’

The grand master Arvind Chidambaram of Tamil Nādu emerged as champion in the National Rapid chess championship. He played some exceptional moves to trounce his very strong opponents including international Master Nubair Sheikh of Maharashtra, who ended up as first runner-up while Grandmaster Mitrabaha Guha of West Bengal settled at second runner-up position.

The Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull was the chief guest on the occasion. She distributed cash prizes worth Rs four lakhs to the winners of “Rapid” event.

Nuzhat Gull congratulated and appreciated the arrangements of All J&K Chess Association for organizing the championship on professional lines and asked them to host an international event in the summer capital besides inviting players to visit the valley and experience its beauty.