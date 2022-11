Srinagar: Mumbai batters punished listless J&K bowlers as they ended day one of the Under-19 Cooch Behar trophy tournament matches on 318/6 against hosts J&K at hostel ground Jammu on Saturday.

At the end of the first-day play, Mumbai was on 318/6. Arjun Dani was batting at 42 while Umar Khan was on 42. Earlier, Nutan scored 72 run knock for them while Manan Bhatt 52. For J&K, Ranjot Singh was the pick of the bowlers taking five wicket haul while Aman Singh took one.