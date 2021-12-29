COVID-19: Newcastle United vs Everton match postponed

London, Dec 29: Newcastle United's away matches against Everton on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the squad confirms the Premier League Board.
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said that Newcastle was "dangerously close" to being unable to field a full team for the match and requested the Premier League Board to postpone the match against Everton.
Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, instead of the maximum nine for Monday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, with the squad depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 cases.
"The Board accepted Newcastle United's postponement application as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), due to COVID-19 cases and injuries. The Board was able to make its decision in advance of the fixture to give clarity to the affected clubs and their fans. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters' festive plans," the Premier League statement added.