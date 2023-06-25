Cricket event for visually impaired concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The J&K Cricket Association for Blind in association with J&K Handicapped Association organized a cricket tournament at Bakshi Stadium Srinagar. The two-day event, sponsored by J&K Sports Council concluded today.

A version of cricket designed for players who are blind or partially sighted and conceived by two blind factory workers in Melbourne as "blind cricket" in 1922 using a tin can filled with rocks. Soon after, in 1922, the Victorian Blind Cricket Association was established, and the first sports facility and clubhouse for blind cricket were constructed in Kooyong, Melbourne, in 1928.

The tournament played in a format of 15/15 overs was hosted in Bakshi Stadium to filter out the noise from the city hustle and bustle as the ball used for blind cricket is a special audible plastic ball.