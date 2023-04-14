Cricket for Excellence U-19 One-Day Tournament gets underway

Srinagar, Apr 14: Crossway Cricket Academy beat Weekend Warriors by 10 wickets in the inaugural match of the Cricket for Excellence-2 U-19 One Day Tournament at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu on Thursday.
Batting first, Weekend Warriors bundled out for a total of 118 runs in 20.5 overs. Manjeet Langeh with 22 runs off 15 balls was the highest scorer for them.
Vasu Lamba had 4 wickets for Crossway Academy while Abhishek Kumar and Utkarsh Gupta took 2 wickets each.
In reply, Crossway Cricket Academy chased the target easily in 18.2 overs, without losing any wickets, thus winning the match by 10 wickets. Aditya Abrol top scored with 50 runs off 60 balls, while Utkarsh Gupta contributed 46 off 51 balls.
The Tournament. is an initiative of the Country Cricket Club and Safran Cricket Club.
Six teams are taking part in this tournament.