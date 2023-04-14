Cricket for Excellence U-19 One-Day Tournament gets underway

Srinagar, Apr 14: Crossway Cricket Academy beat Weekend Warriors by 10 wickets in the inaugural match of the Cricket for Excellence-2 U-19 One Day Tournament at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, Jammu on Thursday.

Batting first, Weekend Warriors bundled out for a total of 118 runs in 20.5 overs. Manjeet Langeh with 22 runs off 15 balls was the highest scorer for them.