Cricket fraternity hails Neeraj for historic World Championship feat

During the final event on Sunday night, Chopra’s second attempt stood out as he hurled the javelin a remarkable distance of 88.17 meters, securing the top position. This achievement marked a remarkable progression from the previous year’s World Championships in 2022, where he earned a silver medal.

A number of stars from the Indian cricketing fraternity hailed the javelin star for his historic win. Let’s take a look at some of the social media posts by the Indian cricketers for Chopra’s accomplishment.