Srinagar: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network proudly has announced its participation in this year’s Jammu & Kashmir Premier League (JKPL) with its cricket team - ‘Red 11’.

A statement said that the tournament is set to kick off from August 16 onwards.

Led by the charismatic captain Umar Nissar, the team Red 11 will have an impressive 24-member squad to bring the best talent out of Jammu and Kashmir. The team comprises some other renowned Ranjhi players like Asif Khan, Ahmad Bandy, Umar Nazir, Muneeb Munaf, Abhinav Puri, Amir Aziz, Akash Choudhary, Ranjot Singh, Shahid Ali, Zaman Qayoon, and others. Red FM will also provide comprehensive coverage, live updates, and behind-the-scenes insights, ensuring listeners stay connected and engaged throughout the tournament.

Speaking on the collaboration, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM & Magic FM, said, “Cricket is an indispensable part of Red FM and we highly advocate sports as a medium of binding the nation together in peace and harmony. Forming Team Red 11 is epitomizing our dedication to nurturing and fostering cricketing talent in Kashmir.”

“As a brand that is committed to bringing entertainment and a sense of togetherness, we are delighted to inspire and support these exceptionally talented cherry-picked Ranjhi players as they embark on their cricketing and life’s journey. We are also delighted to partner with the event and support the development of sports in Kashmir.”