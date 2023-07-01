Cricket is Suhail’s antidote to drug abuse in Shopian

Shopian: Clad in spotless cricket whites, every day Suhail Wani shows up at a playfield on the dot at 5 am. Soon scores of young boys begin streaming into the field, located a short walk away from Batapora bus stand in south Kashmir’s Shopian town.

By half past five, Wani begins his free-of-charge coaching.

“Presently I’m training over 40 boys from the area”, says Wani.

Keeping young boys away from the scourge of drugs and making them play professionally is Wani’s prime motivation for getting them interested in the sport.

25-year-old Wani is a young cricketer from the town and has played in all the major leagues of Jammu and Kashmir including the prestigious Kashmir Premier League ( KPL), Anantnag Cooperative Premier League( ACPL) and Bijbehara Premier League ( BPL).

“I have played with ace cricketers like Abhishek Sharma, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL”, said Wani.

He did a certificate course in cricket at Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports in Patiala in 2017. The course was organised under the Prime Minister’s special package.