Cricket is Suhail’s antidote to drug abuse in Shopian

Shopian: Clad in spotless cricket whites, every day Suhail Wani shows up at a playfield on the dot at 5 am. Soon scores of young boys begin streaming into the field, located a short walk away from Batapora bus stand in south Kashmir’s Shopian town.
By half past five, Wani begins his free-of-charge coaching.
“Presently I’m training over 40 boys from the area”, says Wani.
Keeping young boys away from the scourge of drugs and making them play professionally is Wani’s prime motivation for getting them interested in the sport.
25-year-old Wani is a young cricketer from the town and has played in all the major leagues of Jammu and Kashmir including the prestigious Kashmir Premier League ( KPL), Anantnag Cooperative Premier League( ACPL) and Bijbehara Premier League ( BPL).
“I have played with ace cricketers like Abhishek Sharma, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL”, said Wani.
He did a certificate course in cricket at Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports in Patiala in 2017. The course was organised under the Prime Minister’s special package.
Upon the completion of the course, Wani was engaged as a trainer by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for a period of one year to train the local aspiring cricketers.
“One of my trainees played at the state level”, said Wani.
After he was disengaged by the council, he continued training the young boys from the area.
Wani not only offers free coaching but also provides his trainees with uniforms
“My main motive is to withdraw the youth from drugs and prod them into playing cricket in a professional manner”, said Wani.
Over the past few years, there has been a significant spurt in the number of drug addicts and the area has seen hundreds of young boys caught in the throes of drug addiction.
According to the data available from Addiction Treatment Facility ( ATF) at District Hospital Shopian, around 453 patients have registered with the facility since 2021. Of them, 429 would use opioids, while 11 took cannabis, 2 alcohol and 10 consumed nicotine.
Wani, however, said that the lack of adequate infrastructure stymied his efforts in training the young boys to play in a more efficient manner.
“This is the only playground in the town. It is not only small but also lacks turf and net practice wickets”, he said.
Wani said that the playfield also lacks other amenities like washrooms and changing rooms, which discouraged many, particularly girls, to practice in the ground.