Cricket match for persons with visual disabilities held in Shopian

Srinagar: A cricket match for persons with visual disabilities was organised in Shopian.

The match was organised by Helping Hand Foundation Srinagar in collaboration with Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline.

A statement said that the match was played at Aglar playground in district Shopian. Two league teams of persons with visual disabilities participated in the event and team B under Abid Wani won the match by 8 wickets. Team A under Showkat Ahmad Lone batting first scored 38 runs which team B chased easily only losing two wickets.

Umar Wani, Founder Helping Hand Foundation inaugurated the event in the presence of the Honorary Chairman of the Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline Javed Ahmad Tak, cricketers with visual disabilities from south Kashmir and central Kashmir participated in the match.

Javed Ahmad Tak in concluding remarks said that sports events were earlier linked with body fitness but today cricketers with blindness highlighted how eyes have nothing to do with playing games and performing in sports events.

Many sports events should be organised among persons with disabilities so as to create awareness.