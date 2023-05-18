Cricket match for visually impaired held in Srinagar

“Blind Welfare Trust (BWT) is trying its best to mobilise visually impaired youth so that their talent and skills are explored. We try to provide them with a platform wherein they are able to play all sorts of games and enjoy life." "This was the first match played in Srinagar and now we hope that cricket tournaments for blind youth would be held at the district level in the coming months” said Showkat Ahmad Lone Chairman BWT.

Patron of BWT and social activist Dr Raja Muzaffar was also present at Bakshi Stadium during the occasion. He also appreciated the Sports Council for handholding visually impaired youth. Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar Manager Bakshi Stadium Srinagar provided refreshments to the players along with free cricket uniforms. Senior Officials of the Sports Council presented medals and certificates to the players during the closing ceremony of the match.