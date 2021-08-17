Cricket match held 

The match was played between Team Blues and Team Reds. Batting first Team Blues scored 129 runs in allotted 20 overs. Sheeraza with 21 runs was highest scorer for them while as Shubeena took two wickets for Team Reds.

Chasing target, Team Reds were bundled out for 103 runs. Qounsar with 15 runs was highest scorer for them while as Abrik and Lovely took three wickets each for Team Blues. Abrik was awarded player of the match award. Later JKCA members and Srinagar Incharge Majid Dar interacted with players.