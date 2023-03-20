Cricket match under G-20 University connect held

Ganderbal: Under G-20 University connect, a cricket match was played between the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Government Degree College-Ganderbal at Tulmulla here Monday.
Batting first the CUK team scored 47 runs. While chasing the required target, the GDC Ganderbal achieved the same in the 13th over and won the match by five wickets. Arsalan from GDC-Ganderbal took five wickets and conceded only seven runs. He was declared as man of the match.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Coordinator Deptt of Physical Edu Dr. Mohammad Muzamil Shah, Coordinator Deptt of Pol and Governance Dr. Himabindu (event organisers including DSW), Director Physical Edu & Sports GDC Dr. Anayat Hussain teaching and non-teaching staff were present.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah congratulated the winning team and stressed on organising more co-curricular activities in the university.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said winning and losing are part of the game, but what is important is participation and maintaining the spirit of the game.
He said in future under the G-20 university connect, more programmes will be organized by the university.