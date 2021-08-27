Cricket tournament for specially - abled persons inaugurated

The tournament with the slogan "See My Ability Not Disability" is being organised by Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline (HWOH) Bijbehara in collaboration with District Administration and Department of Youth Services and Sports. Chairman HWOH, Patron Zaiba Aapa Trust, Javaid Ahmad Tak inaugurated the tournament in presence of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Mushtaq Ahmad Pampori besides other officials. A good number of specially abled persons also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Eight teams from South Kashmir are participating in the tournament and the inaugural match was played between Zaiba Aapa Cricket Club Anantnag and Apple Town Shopian teams at the college ground. Three more knockout matches were also played during the day. Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman HWOH said such tournaments encourage the specially abled persons to participate in sports and other activities besides inculcating a positive attitude in them. They feel confident and the desire to accomplish things and excel in every walk of life is ignited in them, he remarked.