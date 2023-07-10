Cricket tournament inaugurated in Sopore

Sopore: In a remarkable initiative to promote sports and community engagement, Police under the auspices of the Civic Action Programme inaugurated the Cricket Tournament in Sopore.

The opening ceremony of the Cricket tournament was inaugurated by ADC Sopore Shabir Ahamd Raina at Noorgah Sopore. On the occasion, DySP DAR Sopore Hilal Ahmad and other senior officers and officials of Police were present.

The inaugural match played between Alwaleed Cricket Club Shair Colony and Khan Sports Club Shair Colony which was won by Khan Sports Club by 4 wickets and Irshad Ahmad was declared man of the match.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, community leaders and enthusiastic spectators, who came together to support the participating teams. In this event, 32 cricket teams will participate in the tournament.