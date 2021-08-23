Cricket tournament organized by Army concludes

Srinagar: Cricket tournament organized by Army in which 21 teams participated in Gurez concluded today, with Dard Shin Wampora emerging as winners.

According to a press statement issued by Army here, as part of the Jashn-e-Azadi celebrations organised in Gurez by the Indian Army to commemorate the glorious 75 years of independence a high octane Cricket tournament between 21 teams conducted at the stadium ground Gurez. The tournament started from August 9 onwards, which concluded today with the grand finale between GCC Dawar and Dard shin Wampora.

The statement said that the high energy event witnessed teams from all corners of Kashmir such as Barnoi, Tulail, Chorwan and other remote villages apart from scintillating performances from the J&K police and Army team which were among the favorite teams of the locals and were attended by huge crowds.

The toss of the final match was won by GCC Dawar and they decided to bat first but they could manage to score only 84 runs and were all out in 17 over’s. The smashing performance of Ishaq Bhatt of Dard Shin Wampora led his team to victory.

The statement said that Dard Shin Wampora, the winning team was awarded Rs 10,000 as cash prize and the rolling trophy. GCC Dawar, the Runners Up was awarded Rs 3000 and a runner-up trophy and the man of the tournament was awarded to Parvez Ahmad (GCC Dawar).

The Army statement said that cricket being the most popular game in Kashmir; the tournament was aimed at positively engaging the youth, providing the budding sportsmen a platform to showcase their skills and to strengthen the bond between the Awam and Jawan in Gurez.

It said celebrations were also in conjunction with the National mission of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav with an aim to reinvigorate the energy, enthusiasm and pride of the Awam towards the nation among youngsters and Awam of Kashmir.

“The event witnessed high levels of enthusiasm, energy and mass participation from the locals throughout the matches and a packed stadium on the final day was a clear indicator of the success of the event. More such events to provide a platform and to hone the skills of the Gurezis are being planned by the Army in near future.”