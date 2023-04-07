Cricketer Sanath Jaysuriya inaugurates Jammu’s first Virtual Reality Lab at BOMIS

Jammu, Apr 7: Legendary cricketer from Sri Lanka, Sanath Jayasuriya today inaugurated Jammu’s first Virtual Reality Lab here at Birla Open Mind International School (BOMIS) in a function.
Jayasuriya also threw open the cricket ground of BOMIS while expressing gratitude towards the management of the school. He attended the programe in the school cricket ground as chief guest.
He also played cricket with the students on the cricket ground that he inaugurated.
Speaking to the media, the world-famous Sri Lankan cricketer said that he was happy to see that a school was dedicated to promoting cricket and hoped that this would help India to get good bowlers, and cricketers.
“The promotion of cricket is an important thing and it’s a good initiative taken by BOMIS management to promote cricket with an aim to produce fast bowlers and batsmen,” he said.
Appreciating the initiative of the school, he said: “Playing cricket is not an easy task but if the school administration has taken a decision, eventually it would create good cricketers.”
He also shared his experience with the journalists and memories of the world cup when he was playing for his country.