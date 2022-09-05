Cricketing fraternity comes out in support of Arshdeep Singh over dropped catch backlash

In the third ball of the 18th over, when Pakistan needed 32 runs off 15 balls, Ali had slog-swept off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. But he got a thick top-edge, which flew towards short third man. Arshdeep, stationed there, put down the sitter as the ball went through his hands. If Arshdeep had taken the catch, Ali would have been out for a duck.



Eventually, Arshdeep trapped Ali lbw in the final over with a pin-point yorker. But by then, he had made 16 runs off eight balls. But with two needed off the last two balls, Pakistan won it as Iftikhar Ahmed got the needed runs with a drive down the ground.



Even before the run was completed, Arshdeep had flicked out the bails at the non-striker's end in disappointment. His team-mates had run in to pat his back and console him after the match ended, where Arshdeep had figures of 1/27 in 3.5 overs. Unsurprisingly, he was viciously trolled on social media due to dropping Ali's catch and it led many people in the cricketing world to tweet out in support of him.