Cristiano Ronaldo denies rumours of influencing Otavio to join Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr is looking to strengthen after they missed out on the Saudi Pro League title by five points in Ronaldo's first season at the club. A number of big European names including fellow Portuguese international Ruben Neves have joined Saudi clubs this summer.

Brazilian-born Otavio has been at Porto for nine years now and still has two years remaining on his current contract. If Ronaldo wants to link up with his Portugal team-mate at club level then Al-Nassr will have to pay his 31 million pound release clause.