Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab

Ronaldo scored his 14th goal in the Saudi Pro League, which proved to be the match-winner for DinkoJelicic’s side, beating Al-Shabab 3-2 in an enthralling five-goal thriller at the Mrsool Park. Al-Shabab scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute. The goalscorer, CristianGuanca scored from a penalty awarded to Al-Shabad in the 25th minute. Later in the 40th minute of the match, he scored his second goal.

Al-Nassr player Talisca scored a goal just before half-time. He scored the goal in the 44th minute.