Cristiano Ronaldo scores winning goal for Al-Nassr against Al Shabab

Riyadh, May 24: Cristiano Ronaldo who is now playing for Al-Nassr, scored a stunning winning goal against Al-Shabab on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo scored his 14th goal in the Saudi Pro League, which proved to be the match-winner for DinkoJelicic’s side, beating Al-Shabab 3-2 in an enthralling five-goal thriller at the Mrsool Park. Al-Shabab scored the first goal of the match in the 25th minute. The goalscorer, CristianGuanca scored from a penalty awarded to Al-Shabad in the 25th minute. Later in the 40th minute of the match, he scored his second goal.
Al-Nassr player Talisca scored a goal just before half-time. He scored the goal in the 44th minute.
At the end of half-time Al-Shabab was leading 2-1.
In the 51st minute, Al-Nassr player AbdulrahmanGhareeb scored the second goal for his team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal for Al-Nassr in the 59th minute. Ronaldo completed the comeback win with a curling shot from just outside the box in the 59th minute.
The score at the end of the match was 3-2.