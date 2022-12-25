CRPF inaugurates Shaheed Nisar Ahmad Lone memorial football tournament

Sopore, Dec 25: The 179 battalion of CRPF on Sunday organised the “Nisar Ahmad Lone Memorial Football tournament” at Subhana Sports Stadium Sopore.
The tournament was inaugurated by commanding officer 179 bn CRPF Rabish Kumar, in which eight different football teams, and clubs of Sopore were participating.
The tournament was organised in memory of CRPF personal Nisar Ahmad Lone resident of Anantnag in South Kashmir, who was martyred in Sopore in 2007, the inaugural ceremony was attended by officials of CRPF and locals.
On the occasion commanding officer, Rabish Kumar talked to the media and said that the youth should focus on sports and explore their hidden talents in all sports activities and make their future bright. Added that youth should shun the path of illegal activities like drugs and make their carrier in Sports. He also appreciated the Players for taking part in this sports event.
The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Humza FC and Sopore legends FC Sopore which was won by Sopore legends by a margin of 2-0 goals.