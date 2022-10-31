CRPF, Intizamia Committee constitute sports club

Srinagar: The 54th Bn CRPF in collaboration with Intizamia committees constituted a sports club namely Amity Sports Club and hosted three days Volleyball tournament which was organized from October 28 to 31.

According to a press note, in the tournament total 10 teams of Brein and Larw an area participated. The final was held today between block Mufti Bagh team 1 and Srinagar Spartan.

In a closely contested match Srinagar Spartans won. The idea to form a club and host such a sports tournament was conceptualized by IG. CRPF, Srinagar Sector to promote brotherhood and encourage youngsters to showcase their talent and to foster a career in sports.