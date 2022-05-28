CRPF organises cricket tournament in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 28: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday kick-started an inter tehsil cricket tournament in the District Police Line ground of Rajouri.
The tournament is being organised under Civic Action Programme by 72 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force with eight teams taking part in it that including Royal Strikers, Rajouri Royals, Qila Darhal, Kalakote, Kotranka, Nowshera, Thanamandi and Start eleven.
Commandant CRPF 72 Battalion, Shreeram Meena inaugurated this tournament in presence of other officers of CRPF and motivated the players for healthy competition.
He said that such sports events are being organised on a regular level by CRPF and are aimed to sharpen the talent of sports among local youth.