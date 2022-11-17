CRPF organises friendly volleyball tournament

Srinagar: A friendly volleyball tournament was organised by 132 BN CRPF at G/132 Bn coy Loc, Hotel Nedous Srinagar.

As per the statement, during this tournament total of six teams participated and winner team was Lavapora Volleyball Club, Srinagar. Mohd Sheikh Niyazi (president of intizamiya committee, Lal chowk) and Zahid Ahmad (General Secretary of the intizamiya committee, Lal chowk) Al Noor mosque, court road. SP East, SDPO Kothibag, and SHOs of Maisuma and Kothibagh officers witnessed the matches.