CRPF's Inter-Battalion Hockey Tournament concludes

A statement said that Inspector General Srinagar Sector CRPF Ajay Kumar Yadav as Chief Guest proudly announces the triumphant conclusion of the tournament.

The grand finale took place on Friday, as the two top teams (23 Bn and 25 Bn of CRPF ) battled it out in an unforgettable display of skill, determination, and teamwork, in which 23 Bn clinched the winner trophy with the score of 3 - 1.