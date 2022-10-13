CS inaugurates lights at TRC cricket academy ground

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today inaugurated lights installed in J&K Sports Council Cricket Academy ground in TRC, Srinagar.

The lights are part of the programme aimed at making sports fields operational for extended duration of time.

Secretary Tourism and Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez, DG Budget J&K, Muhammad Yaqoob Ittoo, Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull along with other senior officers from J&K police and other departments including J&K Sports Council were present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary was apprised that these recently installed lights in the premises was a long pending demand of cricketers and it is hoped that with this vital service budding cricketers of the area would be benefitted to a great extent.