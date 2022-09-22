CS throws open LG’s Rolling Trophy Cricket tournament

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the UT-wide Lieutenant Governor’s Rolling Trophy Cricket-2022 here at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Sonawar being organised by Mission Youth in collaboration with Youth Services and Sports Department.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary urged the participating youth to not only play themselves but involve their elders as well.

He told them that participating in the game is more important than winning or losing the game. He made out that every participant is a champion irrespective of the result of the game he is participating in.

Dr Mehta observed that it is the happiest day for all of us to note that 38000 youth across all the districts of J&K have initially registered themselves for playing this tournament. He expressed that the government is targeting 33 lakh youth to play any game of their interest in the times ahead.