CUK conducts cycle race competition

Srinagar: Under the theme “Our Planet: Our Environment and Our Campus”, Mass Mobilisation On Mission LiFE”, the Department of Management Studies and Politics and Governance in collaboration with the Directorate of Student’s Welfare (DSW) organized a cycle-race for the students in Ganderbal on Tuesday morning.

Dean School of Business Studies, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, flagged off the race from Green Campus to Tulmulla Campus.

As many as 20 students participated in the event. Mubashir Riyaz from the Department of Physics bagged the top slot and Sameer Makhdoomi from the Department of IT bagged the second position. Akhilesh from the Department of Education won the third spot.