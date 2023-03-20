CUK holds cricket match under G-20 University connect

Batting first the CUK team scored 47 runs. While chasing the required target, the GDC Ganderbal achieved the same in the 13th over and won the match by five wickets. Arsalan from GDC-Ganderbal took five wickets and conceded only seven runs. He was declared the man of the match.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof M AfzalZargar, Coordinator Deptt of Physical EduDr Mohammad Muzamil Shah, Coordinator Deptt of Pol and Governance DrHimabindu (event organisers including DSW), Director Physical Education and Sports GDC DrAnayatHussain teaching and non-teaching staff were present.