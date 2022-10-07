CUK Registrar flags off trekking tour for students

Ganderbal, Oct 7: Central University of Kashmir (CUK), Registrar, Prof M AfzalZargar, Friday flagged off the three-day trekking tour for students of the Department of Physical Education to Pahalgam.
Speaking on occasion, Prof Zargar asked M.PEd students to explore new tourist areas and emphasized the importance of nature and exploring the hidden soul in the mountains. He said the university would conduct more such activities for the students in near future.
Dean School of Education, Prof Syed ZahoorGeelani instructed the students to explore the beauty of tribes during the camp and asked them to interact with the locals and observe their lifestyle.
Finance officer and Dean of Students Welfare Prof Mehrajud Din Shah and Consultant Academics and Admissions, Prof ParveenPandit, were also present.
Tour In-charge, Dr Mohammad Muzamil Shah, briefed about the itinerary of the programme, and the Deptt Coordinator, DrSomanpreet Singh, thanked the authorities for their support.