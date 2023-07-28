CUK T-10 inter-departmental cricket tournament begins

The inaugural match was played between the Departments of Politics and Governance and Commerce. Winning the toss, the Politics department chose to bowl first. The Commerce Department made 71 runs in the allotted overs, which was chased by the Politics Department in the 5th over.

For the politics Department, Muhammad Aqib Lone took one wicket and scored 25 runs, and was declared the man of the match. During the inaugural ceremony pledge was taken by all players about maintaining the spirit of the game and drug-free society.