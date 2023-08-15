Cummins eyes comeback in India ODIs ahead of World Cup

"I'll head over to South Africa at the back-end of that leg. But we're probably looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup. It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it (his wrist) will be right," Cummins said on Tuesday.

Australia chief selector George Bailey recently indicated that the captaincy might be shared around during the five matches in the absence of Cummins.

Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, and Alex Carey have all previously captained Australia's 50-over side, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is also in the race after being selected captain for the T20I leg of the South Africa tour.

Cummins backed Marsh's appointment, believing the in-form 31-year-old is a natural leader who can thrive in the role in the long run if given more captaincy opportunities.

"The good thing is we've got a few options (for South Africa). But (Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he's doing the T20s as well. He's always been a huge member of the team, a real leader. As a captain, that's what you want, a guy that's going out there, taking the game on, someone we can all get behind. Off the field, he's just a great people person. His energy's infectious, he's great to hang around with, always good fun," Cummins posed.