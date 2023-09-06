Cummins to lead as Australia name 15-man 2023 World Cup squad

Australia had named a preliminary squad of 18 players for the 50-over showcase last month, but reduced that to 15 on Wednesday with the start of this year’s event now less than one month away.

The unlucky trio to miss the final cut were all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha, with selectors instead opting for experience with the majority of their final 15. Test star Marnus Labuschagne also misses out on making the trip.