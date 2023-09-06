Cummins to lead as Australia name 15-man 2023 World Cup squad

Melbourne, Sep 6: Australia have named the 15-player provisional squad for the ICC 2023 World Cup with Pat Cummins leading the side and Sean Abbott earning the maiden call-up for the marquee event in India, starting from October 5.
Australia had named a preliminary squad of 18 players for the 50-over showcase last month, but reduced that to 15 on Wednesday with the start of this year’s event now less than one month away.
The unlucky trio to miss the final cut were all-rounder Aaron Hardie, pacer Nathan Ellis and young spinner Tanveer Sangha, with selectors instead opting for experience with the majority of their final 15. Test star Marnus Labuschagne also misses out on making the trip.
David Warner, Steve Smith & Travis Head likely to be used among the top-order. Cameron Green, alongside Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, & Glenn Maxwell, was one of the four allrounders chosen for their ability to bat in the top seven positions.
Additionally, Ashton Agar and Abbott, who are primarily frontline bowlers, also possess the capability to contribute with the bat.